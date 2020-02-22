Gomes returns to form, but late-game mistakes cost Nebraska baseball again in loss to Aztecs

The only thing missing from the bottom of the inning for Nebraska was the partridge in a pear tree.

"I think we gave them probably seven or eight free bases immediately after that (top of the sixth), which was very frustrating; very hard to watch," Bolt said. "A lot of times we probably could have gotten off the field there."

Saturday’s result came one night after NU blew leads of 7-0 and 9-4 in a 12-11 loss to San Diego.

The loss overshadowed a get-right night from Gomes.

The sophomore flamethrower turned in the best start of his young career, working five-plus innings while allowing one run, two softly hit singles and recording his first strikeout of the season.

After allowing five runs on seven hits, including two home runs, two doubles and a triple, in his first start of the season against Baylor, Gomes found himself hopping off the mound and pumping his fists after his strikeout of SDSU’s Anthony Walters in the fourth inning.

"I thought he was really good," Bolt said. "He had the fastball/slider combination going, the occasional change-up, and it was good to see his velocity back up. I just saw a lot more conviction in his pitches, and he just executed at a higher level and got ahead."