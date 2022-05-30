Getting just two teams into the NCAA Tournament shows the fine line Big Ten baseball teams walk

The NCAA Baseball Tournament field was announced Monday, and the Big Ten grabbed 3% of the spots.

That's just two of 64 teams if you're doing the math. Regular-season champion Maryland was joined by Michigan, which won the league tournament as the No. 5 seed, in the bracket.

Regional play begins Friday.

A down year that ended with a bizarre tournament that was first delayed by weather, then had one game start just before 11 p.m., and then another start just before midnight, left the conference largely on the outside looking in. It's the first time since 2014 the Big Ten has gotten just two teams into the tournament.

That included Rutgers, which went 44-15, finished second to Maryland in the regular season, and lost to Michigan in the championship game.

A fun season, over. Too early, according to many who follow college baseball. Even former Husker Spencer Schwellenbach took to social media to question the NCAA's decision to leave the Scarlet Knights out.

However, it doesn't take a deep dig into the numbers to see why Rutgers is sitting at home and Maryland, despite a 45-12 record and a top 10 RPI, is only the No. 15 national seed. Or really, how Nebraska last season after winning the conference was given a No. 2 seed and shipped to Arkansas.

A lack of strength in the Big Ten as a whole means a big hole in the strength of schedule for the league's programs.

Rutgers had a nonconference strength of schedule that ranked 238th in the country. Toss in the Big Ten slate, and the Scarlet Knights barely squeaked inside the top 150 at 149th for overall strength of schedule.

Rutgers went 1-3 against Quad 1 foes, 7-5 against Quad 2, and feasted on Quads 3 and 4 to the tune of a 36-7 mark.

On one hand, the Scarlet Knights did what good teams do - they beat the teams they should have beaten.

On the other, there was a lack of quality wins. RU went just 3-6 against Maryland, Iowa and Michigan, and didn't play Illinois, which tied Rutgers for second in the league. The lack of signature victories, or even games against top-50 caliber opponents, was enough to overpower an RPI that was 42nd in the country.

It was a similar story for Maryland, which began last week ranked third nationally in RPI. The Terps are 45-12, and went 24-2 at home. But a 1-2 week at the Big Ten tournament dropped Maryland's RPI nine spots — an indication of the strength, or lack thereof, in the league this season.

The Terps were 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents and 42-8 against everyone else. Their strength of schedule ranks 107th in the country. The non-conference strength? Just 140th. That dominating the Big Ten wasn't enough to lift the Terps into even the top 100 again shows how down the league was this season.

Maryland was given the No. 15 national seed and a challenging region to try and advance from. Wake Forest is the No. 2 seed on the Terps' home field, while UConn is No. 3 and Long Island is the No. 4.

Compare the issues of Rutgers and Maryland to a pair of top-four national seeds.

Tennessee, the top seed in the field, had a nonconference strength of schedule of 210th. The overall strength of schedule when the SEC slate is factored in? Up to 38th in the country.

It doesn't hurt that the Volunteers (53-7), who if they can get to Omaha and finish the job, will go down as one of the great teams in the sport's history. But the SEC also got nine teams into the field.

Upstart Virginia Tech, the No. 4 national seed, rolled with a nonconference slate ranked 239th in the country. That bumped up to 53rd with the addition of the ACC schedule.

Whether there's a bias for southern schools in the NCAA selection committee or not, that strength stands out. Just as it does for the Big Ten when it comes time to pick the teams for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Nebraska's nonconference schedule this season, for what it's worth, ranked 138th nationally. The overall schedule strength was 112th. The Huskers were 0-6 against Quad 1 opponents and 3-7 against Quad 2.

For all the momentum the Big Ten has built as a league in recent seasons, 2022 shows just how far the conference has to go to catch up with its peers in the South and on the coasts. Winning a bunch against your conference foes won't be enough, as Rutgers now knows. Until the league can compete better with the limited opportunities it gets against national foes, this season will serve as a cautionary tale going forward.

