Game 2 between Huskers and Hawkeyes delayed two hours because of weather

Saturday's baseball game between Nebraska and Iowa has been pushed back two hours because of weather.
First pitch is now scheduled for 4:02 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The game will still be on TV (Nebraska Public Media).
Friday's series opener, won by Iowa 1-0, was pushed up three hours to beat storms.
Check back later for updates to this story
