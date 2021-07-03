From Raising Cane's to sweet teal deals to 'Buddy Buckets' shirts, here's a look at some early notable NIL deals

We are officially in the Name, Image and Likeness bubble, and if there is anything we have learned a few days in, it's the opportunities for college athletes to earn some dough are endless.

Nebraska star volleyball player Lexi Sun has her own clothing line. Football players are on an app called Yoke Gaming where the average Joe can challenge them in video games for a small price, of course. Phone deals. Promoting Runza ...

And on and on.

Here's a look at some notable and unusual NIL endorsement deals:

* Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler will be among the Heisman Trophy favorites this fall. Now he's the face of your favorite dipping sauce. Rattler announced that his partnering with fast food chain Raising Cane's, which is known for its chicken fingers and the sauce that comes with them.

* Olivia Dunne is more than a gymnast at LSU. With more than 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, she's also a social media sensation. According to the Action Network, Dunne could be in line to make more than $1 million.

* The richest-known deal comes from incoming Tennessee State basketball player Hercy Miller, who is the son of rapper Master P.