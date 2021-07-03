From Raising Cane's to sweet tea deals to 'Buddy Buckets' shirts, here's a look at some early notable NIL deals

Husker Extra Podcast: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft
We are officially in the Name, Image and Likeness bubble, and if there is anything we have learned a few days in, it's the opportunities for college athletes to earn some dough are endless.
Nebraska star volleyball player Lexi Sun has her own clothing line. Football players are on an app called Yoke Gaming where the average Joe can challenge them in video games for a small price, of course. Phone deals. Promoting Runza ...
And on and on.
Here's a look at some notable and unusual NIL endorsement deals:
* Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler will be among the Heisman Trophy favorites this fall. Now he's the face of your favorite dipping sauce. Rattler announced that his partnering with fast food chain Raising Cane's, which is known for its chicken fingers and the sauce that comes with them.
* Olivia Dunne is more than a gymnast at LSU. With more than 1 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok, she's also a social media sensation. According to the Action Network, Dunne could be in line to make more than $1 million.
* The richest-known deal comes from incoming Tennessee State basketball player Hercy Miller, who is the son of rapper Master P.
According to TMZ Sports, Miller will make $2 million on a deal with Web Apps America.
* On the first day of NIL, Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon partnered with Boomin Iowa fireworks, and was at the stand Thursday to sign autographs (for a fee) and raffle off a pair of shoes.
* Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who play basketball at Fresno State, signed endorsement deals with Boost Mobile and Six Star, a supplement company.
The sisters have a huge following on Instagram and TikTok.
* Want to purchase an autograph from your favorite college football players? Prices for meet and greets and autographs at Dreamfield are $500 for Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, $2,000 for Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and $2,000 for Miami quarterback D'Eriq King.
* Want to book Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for your next company outing or speaking engagement? It will cost you $10,000.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, who is projected as a first-round NFL Draft pick for 2022, announced a deal with Walk-Ons, a popular chain of sports bars in Louisiana. Teammate and quarterback Myles Brennan has partnered with Smoothie King and Small Sliders.
* Syracuse basketball player Buddy Boeheim earned the nickname "Buddy Buckets" during the NCAA Tournament, and now he's capitalizing on it by selling "Buddy Buckets" apparel.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is selling sweet tea. Nix announced a partnership with Milo's, a sweet tea company in Alabama.
* Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer said he plans to book live music gigs this summer after previously being told that he wasn't allowed to promote any of his shows.
* Ohio State football player Dawand Jones, who is nicknamed "The Mountain," (he stands at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds) is promoting Mountain Berry candles on GoPuff.
* Posing for a photo with his Husky, Blue, Arkansas wide receiver Trey Knox inked a deal with PetSmart.
* Virginia basketball player Jayden Gardner signed a deal with Stockrisers.com to write a weekly blog.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.