From pitchers to outfielders, a look at Nebraska's five key roster areas in 2022

Breaking down five key roster areas as the Huskers open the season.

Starting pitching

Who's back: Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman both started games last season, and will be counted on at the front of the rotation this year. Braxton Bragg moves from the bullpen to a starting spot and could turn into a midweek guy as the season goes on. Right-handers Jake Bunz and Koty Frank could also start if needed.

Newcomers to watch: Grand Canyon transfer Dawson McCarville is a fifth-year senior who was excellent in the second half of last season. Texas A&M transfer Mason Ornelas has SEC experience and could either start or come out of the bullpen.

Outlook: Nebraska has to replace two anchors in Cade Povich and Chance Hroch, but there are numerous candidates ready to take their turn. Will Bolt likes how that part of the pitching staff has developed, with as many as eight arms vying for starting roles.

Relief pitching

Who's back: Two of the names mentioned above, Bunz and Frank, were key cogs in a dominant NU relief corps last season. Junior Colby Gomes returns after battling a shoulder injury for most of the last two seasons, and he looks like the leading candidate to step in as Nebraska's closer. Caleb Feekin and Emmett Olson also made double-digit relief appearances last season.

Newcomers to watch: Ornelas made 17 relief appearances for Texas A&M in 2021. Nebraska has a slew of freshmen, led by highly touted recruit Drew Christo, who could see time as well.

Outlook: Nebraska should once again be able to rely on its relief arms, especially if Gomes is able to return to the form he showed as a freshman. Bunz and Frank give NU two experienced, reliable options to lean on as the younger players find their way.

Catchers

Who's back: Senior Griffin Everitt returns after starting 32 games at catcher last season, his first after transferring in from Kansas City Kansas Community College. After hitting .287 with three home runs in 2021, Everitt's bat should be more of a weapon this season.

Newcomers to watch: Another junior college transfer, Nick Wimmers (Eastern Oklahoma State), joins the team this season. NU's other options behind the plate are redshirt freshman Drew Wessel, and true freshman Josh Caron, ranked as the No. 43 catcher in the country by Perfect Game coming out of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Outlook: Everitt was voted a team captain in just his second season on the roster, and he'll carry the bulk of the load this year. The three catchers behind him have caught a total of zero games for NU. So competition should be plentiful for the backup spot.

Infield

Who's back: Nebraska might have the best left side of the infield in the Big Ten, with last year's conference freshman of the year Max Anderson back at third base, and fellow sophomore Brice Matthews sliding over to shortstop from second base. Another sophomore, Jack Steil, is the leading candidate to man first base, where Gomes could also see time. Efry Cervantes might be the best defensive player on the team and could fill in at a number of spots.

Newcomers to watch: Coaches really like the glove of Canadian freshman Core Jackson, and he'll likely get an early shot at second base. Similar to catcher, there are plenty of unproven redshirt and true freshmen looking for their opportunity behind that first group.

Outlook: Despite the relative youth of the group, this could be the biggest strength of the team. Nebraska will be very athletic, and Anderson, Matthews and Steil can all hit for power. This should be a fun group to watch.

Outfield

Who's back: Senior Cam Chick, who has played both infield and outfield at NU, will likely make the full-time move to the outfield this season while swinging one of the best power bats in the lineup. Injury limited Leighton Banjoff to 22 games last season, but he'll get a shot at one of the corner outfield spots.

Newcomers to watch: Junior college transfer Luke Sartori, a Lincoln Southwest product, is firmly in the mix to grab the third outfield spot. Redshirt freshman Garrett Anglim was one of Bolt's early recruits to Lincoln. Once again, a big group of young players will battle for playing time.

Outlook: Nebraska will largely start over here after losing veterans Mojo Hagge, Jaxon Hallmark and Joe Acker, not to mention Logan Foster. A crowded position group last season is perhaps the most wide-open on this year's team.

