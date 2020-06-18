From one college offer to the New York Yankees, Huskers' Palensky fufills lifelong dream

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coming out of high school at Papillion-La Vista South, Aaron Palensky had one offer to play college baseball.

Junior college baseball.

Thursday morning, the Nebraska outfielder signed a professional contract with one of the most famous sports franchises in the world.

Palensky announced Thursday he had signed with the New York Yankees, forgoing his final two years of college baseball to begin his professional journey.

"I remember thinking, in high school I wasn't highly recruited," Palensky said. "And then at junior college I really, really developed my game. Then I committed to Nebraska, and I did what I did there, and I got even better.

"And now being in this position and signing professionally with the Yankees — I've come a long way, and I just can't wait to see how much further I'll go."

Pro ball wasn't necessarily a given for Palensky after NU's season was cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He would have two seasons left with the Huskers, and had already established himself as one of the top hitters in the Big Ten.

But when the Yankees come calling, you should probably at least listen.