From one college offer to the New York Yankees, Huskers' Palensky fufills lifelong dream

Coming out of high school at Papillion-La Vista South, Aaron Palensky had one offer to play college baseball.
Junior college baseball.
Thursday morning, the Nebraska outfielder signed a professional contract with one of the most famous sports franchises in the world.
Palensky announced Thursday he had signed with the New York Yankees, forgoing his final two years of college baseball to begin his professional journey.
"I remember thinking, in high school I wasn't highly recruited," Palensky said. "And then at junior college I really, really developed my game. Then I committed to Nebraska, and I did what I did there, and I got even better.
"And now being in this position and signing professionally with the Yankees — I've come a long way, and I just can't wait to see how much further I'll go."
Pro ball wasn't necessarily a given for Palensky after NU's season was cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He would have two seasons left with the Huskers, and had already established himself as one of the top hitters in the Big Ten.
But when the Yankees come calling, you should probably at least listen.
"One, they're the best team in baseball. I mean, they've won more World Series than anybody else," Palensky said. "They have the most to offer in terms of player development, I feel. I felt like I could excel there more than I could at some other places.
"I felt like it gave me the best chance, the best route to make it to MLB."
A childhood dream has come true today as I have signed with the New York Yankees! Thank you so much to the people who have helped me get to this point and the @Yankees for giving me this opportunity! #ItsAlreadyWritten pic.twitter.com/ieyZgFjfE1— Aaron Palensky (@at_palensky) June 18, 2020
Palensky, who was a junior this season, was hitting .302 and leading Nebraska in runs scored, doubles, walks and RBIs, and was tied for the team lead with four home runs when the season ended.
He enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 after transferring from Southeast Community College, hitting .320 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs while starting all 56 of Nebraska's games. He led or was tied for the NU lead in seven offensive categories.
Now he'll take his talents to the next level.
After COVID-19 cut the Major League Baseball Draft from 40 rounds to five, no Huskers were taken. But draft-eligible prospects were able to sign free-agent contracts for up to $20,000, with teams allowed to sign an unlimited number of free agents. MLB teams have up until Aug. 1 to sign free agents from the college and high school ranks.
After the two-day draft June 10 and 11, there was a two-day waiting period before major league clubs could begin calling potential free agents beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 14.
Between 8 and 8:20 a.m., Palensky said, he fielded calls from five teams.
"It's really just been like a whirlwind," Palensky said. "I got five calls from five different teams … and it was really, really, confusing, exciting and a blessing all at one time."
Once Palensky made his decision, his family joined him Thursday to celebrate his signing.
In true 2020 fashion, there was no actual paper contract to sign. Palensky submitted an e-signature on his cell phone, and just like that, he was a professional ball player.
"My mom was like 'Aaron, let's take a picture,' and I just held up my phone and there was this signature," Palensky said with a laugh. "But it was really something amazing, that I'm never going to forget. It was a truly special feeling."
