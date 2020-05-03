From moving toward dream to working from home, former Husker Lubach starts down MLB coaching path

He'd be working with the youngest, newest players in the Astros' system, helping them take the first step in their own major league journeys. It was the kind of hands-on opportunity he couldn't get at Nebraska.

"I wanted to help these guys fulfill their dreams and reach their potential," Lubach said. "And now I get to do that firsthand, which is a really cool opportunity."

For now, though, the opportunity is in a holding pattern. Lubach is back in Lincoln, where he plans to live in the offseason, until sports start back up.

"It’s a time where you’re already making a transition and kind of a big life change. And then you think that you’ve got all these great plans, and there’s something that’s thrown in that you’re not expecting," Lubach said. "But it’s a great organization to be a part of. They’ve given us a bunch of great resources and taken great care of us in the meantime. So I’m forever thankful for the way that they’ve treated us."

Lubach has been able to stay busy in his new role, working on projects, diving into analytics, learning more about the Houston organization and watching video on the players he'll be coaching.

But like everyone else, his yard and his golf game both have gotten more attention with the added downtime.