From moving toward dream to working from home, former Husker Lubach starts down MLB coaching path

Tanner Lubach had taken the first step toward his dream job, then suddenly he wasn’t moving anymore.
In late February, the 24th to be exact, Lubach announced he had taken a position as a minor league development coach with the Houston Astros.
Major League Baseball’s spring training had started a week or so earlier. The Nebraska baseball team, for which Lubach was director of player personnel, was six games into its season and just back from a trip to San Diego for the Tony Gwynn Legacy.
But when your dream calls, you answer.
“It's one of those surreal things where it's like 'OK, this is real; I'm actually doing this,'” Lubach said in a recent phone interview. "Because really, in my life, I haven’t really had any big-time interviews. It was one of my first true interviews, honestly.
"So that one of the cooler things was to get that offer on the table, and it was one I couldn’t turn down at this time in my life. It was a great opportunity for me, and now I have my foot in the door with an organization, and who knows where it’s going to take me."
The 2011 Lincoln Southwest graduate had the itch to get into coaching from the time his playing days ended.
Lubach played at NU from 2013-15, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors in 2015 after hitting .312 with 10 doubles and earning a reputation as one of the league’s best defensive catchers.
He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels after the season and spent two seasons in the minor leagues before playing independent league baseball in 2017 and 2018.
Lubach joined Nebraska’s staff in 2018 and served as NU’s director of operations for the 2019 season.
After the 2019 season, Lubach moved into the newly created director of player personnel role when Will Bolt was hired as head coach.
Lubach’s new role was to essentially serve as a go-between for Nebraska’s players and the athletic department’s off-field support areas.
“He’s meant a ton. … He’s brought a lot to the table just in terms of getting me reacclimated when I got here, and being a part of the program,” Bolt said after Lubach’s announcement. “I’m excited for his opportunity. I know that’s something he’s wanted to do, is be on the field. And I think professional baseball is the route he wanted to go.
“So he’s right up in his sweet spot right now, being able to do that.”
Indeed, Lubach said he wanted to be on the field helping players. He started his professional coaching journey in Florida back in February, where he was set to work at the Astros' extended spring training facility through June.
Then, it would be off to the New York-Penn League, where he would coach first base, teach baserunning, and assist with defense, outfielders and catchers for the Tri-City ValleyCats, Houston's short-season Class A affiliate.
He'd be working with the youngest, newest players in the Astros' system, helping them take the first step in their own major league journeys. It was the kind of hands-on opportunity he couldn't get at Nebraska.
"I wanted to help these guys fulfill their dreams and reach their potential," Lubach said. "And now I get to do that firsthand, which is a really cool opportunity."
For now, though, the opportunity is in a holding pattern. Lubach is back in Lincoln, where he plans to live in the offseason, until sports start back up.
"It’s a time where you’re already making a transition and kind of a big life change. And then you think that you’ve got all these great plans, and there’s something that’s thrown in that you’re not expecting," Lubach said. "But it’s a great organization to be a part of. They’ve given us a bunch of great resources and taken great care of us in the meantime. So I’m forever thankful for the way that they’ve treated us."
Lubach has been able to stay busy in his new role, working on projects, diving into analytics, learning more about the Houston organization and watching video on the players he'll be coaching.
But like everyone else, his yard and his golf game both have gotten more attention with the added downtime.
"It’s such a weird time, because a lot of times people in the baseball industry have never really had downtime at this time of year. So, going back to even being a kid, this was baseball season. This was not, go to the pool with your friends and hang out and do summer stuff, which who knows, maybe it will be like that," Lubach said. "But it’s just an odd time for people in this industry to not go to the baseball field."
