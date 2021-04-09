Friday's Nebraska baseball game moved to 4:05 p.m. start

Nebraska's Friday evening baseball game against Maryland has been moved from a 6:35 p.m. start to a 4:05 p.m. start, the school announced.
The move was made because of expected rain in the area Friday night.
The other two games of the series remain as scheduled: Saturday's game will start at 2 p.m., with Sundays' game at noon.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436.
Chris Basnett
Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.
