Friday's Nebraska baseball game moved to 4:05 p.m. start
Nebraska's Friday evening baseball game against Maryland has been moved from a 6:35 p.m. start to a 4:05 p.m. start, the school announced.

The move was made because of expected rain in the area Friday night.

The other two games of the series remain as scheduled: Saturday's game will start at 2 p.m., with Sundays' game at noon.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

