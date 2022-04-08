Freshman pitcher Jaxon Jelkin no longer with Husker baseball team

Nebraska freshman right-hander Jaxon Jelkin is no longer with the program, a NU spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Jelkin had been off to a strong start in his first season with the Huskers, leading the Huskers pitchers with a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched.
A late add to Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class, Jelkin committed to NU in June of 2021 after he followed a strong senior season at Bellevue West with a good summer to capture the attention of Nebraska's coaches.
He became a revelation out of NU's bullpen after injuries to Jake Bunz and Kyle Perry, making six appearances and holding opposing hitters to a .195 batting average.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder made his last appearance on April 3, throwing two scoreless innings against Ohio State. He also started Nebraska's March 29 game at Creighton.
Nebraska opens a home series against first-place Rutgers at 6:35 Friday night.
