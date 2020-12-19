 Skip to main content
Freshman infielder transferring out of Husker baseball program
Freshman infielder transferring out of Husker baseball program

Northern Colorado vs. Nebraska, 3.10

Nebraska’s Luke Boynton drives in Husker baserunner Luke Roskam with the only run of the game against Northern Colorado in the fifth inning on March 10 at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska baseball is losing one of its top young players.

Freshman Luke Boynton announced via social media Saturday that he is transferring.

"My decision to transfer (was) related to things beyond baseball," Boynton tweeted. "Nebraska gave me awesome opportunities that I'm forever (grateful) for. The decision was made based off of what is best for my family right now.

"Can't explain how thankful I am for the athletic department and (the) help they have provided me."

The Marietta, Georgia, native played in nine games during the shortened 2020 season and started in six. He hit .423 with a double and four RBIs.

The 6-foot-6 Boynton began emerging as a starter at first base. He was 10-for-19 over a six-game stretch before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season.

