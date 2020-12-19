Freshman infielder transferring out of Husker baseball program

The Nebraska baseball is losing one of its top young players.

Freshman Luke Boynton announced via social media Saturday that he is transferring.

"My decision to transfer (was) related to things beyond baseball," Boynton tweeted. "Nebraska gave me awesome opportunities that I'm forever (grateful) for. The decision was made based off of what is best for my family right now.

"Can't explain how thankful I am for the athletic department and (the) help they have provided me."

The Marietta, Georgia, native played in nine games during the shortened 2020 season and started in six. He hit .423 with a double and four RBIs.

The 6-foot-6 Boynton began emerging as a starter at first base. He was 10-for-19 over a six-game stretch before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the season.

