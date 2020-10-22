Freshman Anderson helps Black squad take another 'W' in scrimmage

Freshman Max Anderson drove in two runs and scored another in helping the Black team to a 4-2 win against the Reds in Husker baseball scrimmage Thursday at Haymarket Park.

The Black team was held to three hits, but received a solid performance from Cade Povich and a pair of relievers in the six-inning game.

"The Black team was opportunistic, especially early on," Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. "The Red team had a couple of leadoff walks, which came back to hurt them. In the second, the bunt single kept the inning going and (the Red team) had some competitive at-bats to get on the board."

The Red team pushed across a run in the bottom of the second, as Efrain Cervantes singled, moved to third after pair of wild pitches and scored on Gunner Hellstrom's ground out.

Anderson helped the Black team stretch the lead back to three runs in the top of the third, as a pair of walks and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with one out before the freshman cleared the bases with a two-run double to left center.

