Frank dazzles in first career start as Husker baseball gets back in the win column

Koty Frank struck out 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings in his first start as a Husker, and the Nebraska baseball team downed Northwestern State 2-0 Friday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

NU will take on UT Arlington at 3 p.m. in the second game of a doubleheader.

Frank became the first Nebraska starting pitcher this season to make it out of the fourth inning, scattering five hits and walking two in a sorely needed performance for NU's rotation.

The senior's only real trouble came in the second inning, when Northwestern State had the bases loaded with one out before Frank induced a double play to end the inning.

Frank also got diving catches from Luke Sartori and Leighton Banjoff in the outfield as Nebraska's defense continued its rebound from a rough opening weekend.

The Oklahoma native had spent his first season-plus in Lincoln working out of Nebraska's bullpen.

Nebraska's only offense came in the sixth inning, when Brice Matthews led off with a single and Griffin Everitt followed with a two-run home run to left field.

Emmett Olson retired the final seven batters of the game to finish things off for NU (2-6), which snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Huskers played without coach Will Bolt, who had to sit out the game after being ejected after the final out of NU's series finale at TCU last weekend.

Bolt will be back in the dugout for Friday's second game.

Check back for updates to this story.

