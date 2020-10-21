Foster leads offensive attack in Husker baseball scrimmage

Foster, a transfer from Texas A&M who sat out last season, sparked the Black team’s attack with a pair of run-scoring hits, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Foster hit a two-out double in the first inning and a two-out, two-run single in the third.

Freshman Braxton Bragg, who got the start for the Black team, allowed one hit over three shutout innings. Relievers Ethan Bradford and Chat Hayes combined for three innings of one-hit ball. The Red only got two runners into scoring position in the six-inning contest.

“It was a complete game from the Black team today,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “We found some holes with ground balls, but I thought we took some exceptional swings and played really good defense. I didn’t think Bragg was as sharp as we’ve seen him, but he made the pitches when he needed to. I thought Bradford came out of the bullpen ready to go and has showed some things as the fall as gone along. It was also good to see Hayes come in and throw strikes, which is what you need to do in a 7-0 game.”