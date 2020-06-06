Former Husker Wilkening plays the waiting game as pro baseball stays on hold

Then, as time went on, he began to understand the gravity of the situation. It hit close to home, in a way, as well. His father, Todd, is the chief of the Cedar Lake fire department.

"He goes on medical calls and he's very much involved in the city," Jesse said. "And seeing him be around the COVID-type things, it puts it in perspective. There's bigger problems right now than baseball."

So while he'd much rather be playing, Wilkening is also aware that things could take time to work themselves out.

"Seeing people die and get very, very sick off this stuff, you kind of take a step back and reevaluate yourself, like, this is a good reason (to not be playing)," Wilkening said. "Let's be at home and let's try to stop the spread. Because we attract people to come see us (play). And we're around a bunch of people as well, from different countries and different types of families around the world. So we're very vulnerable to it as well, just like anybody else would be."

Wilkening has been helped some by the Phillies continuing to pay their minor leaguers through at least the end of June.

It's not a ton of money — Phillies minor leaguers were paid $400 per week in April and May — but it was at least something in the absence of actual games to play.