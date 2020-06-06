Former Husker Wilkening plays the waiting game as pro baseball stays on hold

Jesse Wilkening remains optimistic.
The former Nebraska catcher and current minor leaguer in the Philadelphia Phillies system continues to hold out hope that he'll continue his professional career on a baseball diamond somewhere this season. And does so with help from a lesson he learned from his time in Lincoln.
"That's what (Darin) Erstad preached to us, and I learned to live day-by-day as much as I possibly can," Wilkening said this week. "Because you start dwelling on things, and everything starts to kind of spiral. Getting yourself in the present moment is very important."
Division I baseball programs will get relief from scholarship and roster limits next season for returning players. For the Huskers, those returning players come back at positions that will be among the deepest on the team.
The present for Wilkening and hundreds of other minor league baseball players involves a lot of waiting and hoping that Major League Baseball's player's union and team owners can come to some type of agreement on a season before time runs out on the summer.
Entering his third season after being taken in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, Wilkening said he had been at spring training for about six weeks and was starting to round into form when the sports world stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, he's been back in his hometown of Cedar Lake, Indiana, in the extreme northeastern part of the state, not far from Chicago.
"I guess at first it was pretty frustrating … I was starting to play really well and starting to kind of get back in the groove," Wilkening said.
Then, as time went on, he began to understand the gravity of the situation. It hit close to home, in a way, as well. His father, Todd, is the chief of the Cedar Lake fire department.
"He goes on medical calls and he's very much involved in the city," Jesse said. "And seeing him be around the COVID-type things, it puts it in perspective. There's bigger problems right now than baseball."
So while he'd much rather be playing, Wilkening is also aware that things could take time to work themselves out.
"Seeing people die and get very, very sick off this stuff, you kind of take a step back and reevaluate yourself, like, this is a good reason (to not be playing)," Wilkening said. "Let's be at home and let's try to stop the spread. Because we attract people to come see us (play). And we're around a bunch of people as well, from different countries and different types of families around the world. So we're very vulnerable to it as well, just like anybody else would be."
Wilkening has been helped some by the Phillies continuing to pay their minor leaguers through at least the end of June.
It's not a ton of money — Phillies minor leaguers were paid $400 per week in April and May — but it was at least something in the absence of actual games to play.
He's also stayed in contact with his coaches, doing Zoom calls every Monday to go over various game situations or talk about how the Phillies want their catchers to handle certain pitchers.
Wilkening also had a pretty solid backup plan before that, too, was stopped by the pandemic.
Last fall, Wilkening and a business partner started Thrive Sports & Fitness Solutions, a training complex in Cedar Lake that features batting cages, a full weight room and a smoothie bar.
With its proximity to Chicago and Wilkening's reputation as a standout high school baseball player in Indiana, Thrive was in a position to pull in young athletes from all over to help them train for everything from their prep teams to preparing for college ball.
After the complex was open for all of a few months, Wilkening was forced to close the doors as coronavirus spread.
"Yeah, it really was kind of tough. You've got to make some money, you know?" Wilkening said.
There was a bit of a silver lining. Wilkening was able to pick up some work with his mother's business to help fill the time, and suddenly had his own private facility where he could train as the pandemic built in April and May.
"I had a bunch of pro guys (coming in) and we would try to stay in shape because nobody really knew how long this was going to last, Wilkening said. "As of right now I've been really focusing on my body, getting it in really good shape, because who knows what they're going to throw at us?
"This might be a crazy thing when we go back — I'm sure it's going to be. Nobody's ever dealt with this before."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.