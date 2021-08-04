Former Husker Spencer Schwellenbach will undergo Tommy John surgery, per report

The start of Spencer Schwellenbach's professional baseball career will be put on hold.

The former Husker, who was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft in July and signed with the Atlanta Braves, will undergo Tommy John surgery, per an ESPN report.

According to the ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, the Braves targeted Schwellenbach as a first-round pick, but changed plans when they learned he needed elbow surgery. They still took him with the 59th overall pick.

Schwellenbach was named Big Ten player of the year and the John Olerud national two-way player of the year after a standout junior season with the Huskers.

He played shortstop at NU for three seasons, but didn't pitch collegiately until this past spring. He tossed 31 2/3 innings as NU's closer, and posted a 0.57 earned-run average with 34 strikeouts.

As expected, Schwellenbach bypassed his senior season with the Huskers and signed with Atlanta for $1 million.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0