Former Husker Jake Meyers to make MLB debut with Astros

Jake Meyers has been hitting at a torrid pace in Triple-A this summer. Now the Houston Astros want to see what he can do in the big leagues.

The Astros called up the former Husker two-way star Friday.

In 68 games with the Sugar Land Skeeters, Meyer is batting .343 with 16 homers, 17 doubles, 51 RBIs and 52 runs scored. He is among the Triple-A West leaders in hitting and home runs.

Meyers, expected to play in center field for the Astros, was named the Skeeters' June player of the month after hitting .337 with nine homers and 17 RBIs. His month included a three-home run game.

The Omaha Westside graduate was drafted by the Astros in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent his first couple of seasons in the Single-A ranks before advancing to Double-A in 2019.

The 25-year-old Meyers was sidelined last year because there was no minor-league season. But that didn't slow him down. He's been an impact bat in the Skeeters' lineup and has provided a strong glove in the outfield.