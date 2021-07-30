 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker Jake Meyers reportedly getting the call to the majors
0 Comments
topical

Former Husker Jake Meyers reportedly getting the call to the majors

  • Updated
  • 0
Jake Meyers, 5/13/17

Nebraska's Jake Meyers warms up with his teammates before their game against Michigan State on May 13, 2017, at Haymarket Park.

 Journal Star file photo

Jake Meyers has been hitting at a torrid pace in Triple-A this summer. Now the Houston Astros want to see what he can do in the big leagues.

The Astros are calling up the former Husker two-way star, The Athletic reported Friday afternoon.

In 68 games with the Sugar Land Skeeters, Meyer is batting .343 with 16 homers, 17 doubles, 51 RBIs and 52 runs scored. He is among the Triple-A West leaders in hitting and home runs.

Meyers was named the Skeeters' June player of the month after hitting .337 with nine homers and 17 RBIs. His month included a three-home run game.

The Omaha Westside graduate was drafted by the Astros in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He spent his first couple of seasons in the Single-A ranks before advancing to Double-A in 2019.

The 25-year-old Meyers was sidelined last year because there was no minor-league season. But that didn't slow him down. He's been an impact bat in the Skeeters' lineup and has provided a strong glove in the outfield.

Meyers hit and pitched for the Huskers between 2015-17. He batted .307 over three seasons and compiled a 17-4 record and 2.61 earned-run average on the mound. He was a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way player of the year after leading NU in runs scored (52), walks (39), on-base percentage (.439) and stolen bases (20) as a junior.

The Astros are set to begin a three-game series at San Francisco on Friday.

Husker baseball adds a second pitcher from the transfer portal in GCU transfer McCarville
Two years after juco ball, Husker hurler Cade Povich signs pro contract after top 100 selection
NU's Jaxon Hallmark inks pro contract with Houston as he puts MLB Draft behind him
Spencer Schwellenbach inks $1 million deal to start pro career with Atlanta Braves organization

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News