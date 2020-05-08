Former Husker baseball player and coach Erstad among those earning degrees Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Darin Erstad played his last collegiate baseball game in the spring of 1995.

On Saturday, the former Husker standout athlete and later coach will earn his degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Erstad is one of 66 Huskers earning degrees during this weekend's virtual commencement. Erstad, who stepped down last spring as NU's baseball coach after eight seasons, is picking up his degree in business administration. Erstad, who also punted for the Huskers, bypassed his senior season after the California Angels drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1995.

He is one of two former All-America baseball players graduating Saturday. The other is Dan Johnson, who is considered one of the greatest power hitters in Husker history. He blasted a school-record 25 homers in 2001 before embarking on an 18-year career in the pros, including 10 years in the majors.

Johnson, who is earning his degree in management, serves as a student-assistant for Will Bolt's staff.

Twelve Husker football players are graduating, including Noah Vedral, who recently announced plan to transfer as a graduate. Damion Daniels, JoJo Domann, Jack Stoll and Matt Farniok, who are set to return for their senior seasons, also will graduate this semester.