Former Husker Addante turns tough luck into chance to help others through selling protective equipment

"(Rieke is) trying to expand nationally, so they're trying to get different sales reps in different regions," Addante explained. "And me being in Nebraska, and thinking I want to be able to help, I thought it would be great for me to sell in the state of Nebraska, where I live and go to school."

So Addante threw himself into his work. He didn't have much experience as a salesman, but he had a desire to help people, and a willingness to work that came in large part from his time with the Huskers.

"Just being able to help people and companies and keep people at work," Addante said of why he pursued the project. "I want to be able to help and do everything I can to keep businesses going."

Addante also is donating 10% of his sales to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund, a collection of resources to benefit nonprofit organizations in Lincoln that work with areas of the community hardest hit by the virus.

An outfielder for the Huskers, Addante appeared in just four games in 2020, starting one, while battling a wrist injury. He finished the season with one hit in five at-bats.

Over his three-year career, Addante appeared in 34 games with 13 starts.