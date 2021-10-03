Former Elkhorn standout Trey Frahm headed to Husker baseball after standout juco season

The Nebraska baseball team is bringing another local standout back home.

Elkhorn native Trey Frahm announced on social media Sunday he was transferring to play for the Huskers after one season at the College of Southern Nevada.

One of state's top prospects out of high school last summer, Frahm made his way to Southern Nevada after originally committing to Kansas State in 2018. Playing in the wood bat Scenic West Athletic Conference, Frahm hit .360 last season with nearly half of his 40 hits going for extra bases.

The Elkhorn High School graduate pounded eight home runs and 11 doubles while piling up 40 hits in 40 games for the Coyotes, driving in 26 runs and slugging .676.

It's on the mound, though, where Frahm's future likely lies.

Still developing as a pitcher after spending most of his high school career as an infielder, his fastball was up to 98 miles per hour this fall. It was last summer when Frahm's right arm began to catch the attention of Major League Baseball scouts, and he received interest from a few MLB teams before last summer's draft.