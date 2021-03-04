Five newcomers to watch as Nebraska baseball gets underway

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt and Co. overhauled the roster over the season. Here's five newbies to keep an eye on.
MAX ANDERSON
Infielder
6-0, 195, freshman
The 2019-20 Gatorade Nebraska player of the year, Anderson was headed to Texas A&M before pandemic-related roster shuffling led him back to his home state. Anderson, a Millard West product, appears to be in line to make an immediate impact both at third base and at the plate after hitting .353 with 10 home runs in 2019.
BRICE MATTHEWS
Infielder
6-0, 175, freshman
Matthews was an all-state quarterback in Texas' largest classification as a senior after throwing for 4,001 yards and 43 touchdowns and running for 744 yards and 11 more scores, which should give you an idea of his athleticism. On the baseball diamond, he'll likely man second base, and like Anderson, will be an immediate contributor. Hit .426 with a .535 on-base percentage and 23 stolen bases as a high school junior.
LOGAN FOSTER
Outfielder
5-10, 190, senior
It's not often you get to be a college newcomer at 23 years old, but Foster fits the bill. The former Lincoln Southwest standout transferred home from Texas A&M, where he played in 168 games for the Aggies, including the 2017 College World Series. He'll bring a ton of experience to a very deep Nebraska outfield.
CHANCE HROCH
Right-handed pitcher
6-3, 175, senior
Playing in one of the most hitter-friendly home ballparks in the nation, Hroch (pronounced "Roach") put together a 10-1 season with a 2.74 ERA for New Mexico State in 2019 while earning all-conference and all-region honors. He'll get an early opportunity to nail down a spot in Nebraska's weekend starting rotation.
KOTY FRANK
Right-handed pitcher
6-2, 185, junior
A relatively unknown junior college recruit, Frank could be a key piece of Nebraska's bullpen, especially with several four-game weekend series on the schedule. Frank was 5-0 with a 2.68 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Won't beat you with power, but has a crafty presence on the mound.
