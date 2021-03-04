Five newcomers to watch as Nebraska baseball gets underway

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt and Co. overhauled the roster over the season. Here's five newbies to keep an eye on.

MAX ANDERSON

Infielder

6-0, 195, freshman

The 2019-20 Gatorade Nebraska player of the year, Anderson was headed to Texas A&M before pandemic-related roster shuffling led him back to his home state. Anderson, a Millard West product, appears to be in line to make an immediate impact both at third base and at the plate after hitting .353 with 10 home runs in 2019.

BRICE MATTHEWS

Infielder

6-0, 175, freshman

Matthews was an all-state quarterback in Texas' largest classification as a senior after throwing for 4,001 yards and 43 touchdowns and running for 744 yards and 11 more scores, which should give you an idea of his athleticism. On the baseball diamond, he'll likely man second base, and like Anderson, will be an immediate contributor. Hit .426 with a .535 on-base percentage and 23 stolen bases as a high school junior.

LOGAN FOSTER