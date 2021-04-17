First-place Huskers win another series behind a five-run first inning and Hroch's sinker

"That was the theme of the day for me offensively, the first six innings, it was an incredible onslaught of just being ready to hit and competing with two strikes, two-out RBIs," Bolt said. "I just thought it was an amazing job top to bottom for nine innings."

Meanwhile, Chance Hroch had his longest start as a Husker. The New Mexico State transfer had the sinker ball working — he induced 12 ground outs — as he scattered five hits over five innings and struck out three. He retired the final seven batters he faced.

"You could tell right away, too, that the sink was there today," Bolt said. "The thing that he did today, he limited the big innings where they got multiple hits in an inning on him."

Five of the Huskers' first six batters connected for hits against Larkin (2-4) to begin the game. The scoring splurge included two-run hits from Spencer Schwellenbach and Roskam, and freshman Brice Matthews continued his hot stretch with an RBI single to left field.

That gave Hroch a five-run cushion to work with before throwing his first of 91 pitches. The senior (3-0) earned his first win since March 13, breaking a string of four no-decisions. His longest outings before Saturday lasted six innings against Iowa and Purdue to begin the season.