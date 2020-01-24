First official practice of the Will Bolt era kicks off 2020 Husker baseball season

Sure, things will be different.

How can they not be, with Nebraska baseball having a new coaching staff in place after Darin Erstad's resignation and Will Bolt's hiring last spring?

But at their core, the Huskers might not be all that dissimilar.

"You know, I thought it was going to be some big drastic change, but it really wasn't," junior Jaxon Hallmark said Friday as official practice got underway for the 2020 season.

"I mean, both Coach Erstad and Coach Bolt are very similar people — they demand respect, they both demand that you play the game the right way; that you play hard, play fast. That hasn't changed. So there's not that big of a difference."

With the season opener at Baylor three weeks from Saturday and a wet blanket of snow covering the ground, the Huskers took to the Alex Gordon Training Complex to begin spring workouts.

Skill work has been going on behind the scenes for weeks. Fall ball has long since come and gone.

Now the real work for Bolt and assistants Lance Harvell and Jeff Christy begins as they try to put build off last season's 32-24 record that ended in heartbreak at the Oklahoma City Regional.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}