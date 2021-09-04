Ex-Husker Jake Meyers chased his baseball dream. Now he's chasing a World Series ring

An athletic outfielder with a much-improved stroke at the plate, who was not considered among the top prospects in the Astros' farm system at the beginning of the year, was now catching the attention of the Houston front office.

When the Astros traded one of their outfielders on July 30, the door opened for Meyers.

Two days later, Meyers made his debut as a pinch-hitter in a close game against the Giants. It came against one of the top closers in the National League this year in Jake McGee.

"He threw me three pitches exactly where he wanted them and I struck out," Meyers said. "That was kind of a welcome-to-the-big-leagues moment, because I knew what he was trying to do, and he executed and he got me.

"It's something that I look on and I'm glad it happened."

Meyers, who was drafted in the 13th round of the 2017 draft, made his first start Aug. 8. He recorded his first hit in that game against the Twins. A few days later came a smashing success.

Meyers hit a home run against the Los Angeles Angels. A few innings later, he crushed a grand slam for a five-RBI day.