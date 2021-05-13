'Everybody loves Gunner Hellstrom': Senior catcher thrives in new role as Huskers stay in title hunt

In every aspect of his program, Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt preaches selflessness.

On the field, in the dugout, in practice, the Huskers are expected to play for each other and sacrifice for the team as a baseline requirement.

It's worked to the tune of a 23-11 record this season. And if any of the Huskers needed more proof, they need only to look to Gunner Hellstrom.

The senior catcher has gone from being on the Big Ten's all-freshman team in 2018 to seeing action in just seven games so far in 2021.

But when the Huskers needed someone to come through at the plate last Saturday against Indiana, it was Hellstrom who was called up, and it was Hellstrom who delivered the game-winning single to lift NU to a 7-6 win over the league-leading Hoosiers.

"It was definitely one of the most exciting moments of my career," Hellstrom said. "I was thankful for my name to get called, but I think we that we had the utmost confidence in anyone who gets their name called in that situation to be able to get it done."