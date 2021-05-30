Eugene? South Bend? Lubbock? The way the Huskers have been playing, they're not worried about NCAA postseason destinations

Whether it's Eugene, Spokane, Nashville, Oxford or Lubbock or the hornet's nest in Fayetteville, Nebraska isn't worried about where it gets placed in the 64-team field.

"At this point it doesn't matter; it's just wherever they send us," said Bolt, who was named Big Ten coach of the year Sunday. "We can't even look beyond, if we're the two seed or the three seed, who the one seed is. ... Who you are playing that game is always the most important part of a regional.

"You start looking ahead at the next game or the next weekend, you got no shot."

The Huskers believe they have a shot.

There was no conference tournament this year, so Nebraska and other Big Ten teams hopeful of the NCAAs didn't get a sense for postseason baseball this week likes teams from the ACC, Big 12, SEC and AAC. However, the back end of the schedule has prepped NU well.

The Huskers played four games against Indiana and three against Michigan and went a combined 5-2 against the NCAA Tournament hopefuls. NU saw quality pitching over the final weeks, battling against Michigan's Steve Hajjar and Cameron Weston and Indiana's McCade Brown.