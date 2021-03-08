Elkhorn North sophomore with 90 mph fastball commits to Husker baseball

The Nebraska baseball team added another piece to its future Monday night when Elkhorn North sophomore Ryan Harrahill announced his commitment to the Huskers.
The 16-year-old Harrahill already checks in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. A right-handed pitcher/first baseman, he owns a 90-mile-per-hour fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report.
Harrahill is the third member of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Lincoln Southeast’s Max Buettenback and Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman.
