 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elkhorn North sophomore with 90 mph fastball commits to Husker baseball
View Comments
topical
HUSKER BASEBALL

Elkhorn North sophomore with 90 mph fastball commits to Husker baseball

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska baseball team added another piece to its future Monday night when Elkhorn North sophomore Ryan Harrahill announced his commitment to the Huskers.

The 16-year-old Harrahill already checks in at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. A right-handed pitcher/first baseman, he owns a 90-mile-per-hour fastball, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Harrahill is the third member of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, joining Lincoln Southeast’s Max Buettenback and Beatrice’s Tucker Timmerman.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News