Eighth-grader Bryce Fountain commits to Nebraska baseball

  • Updated
  • 0

Bryce Fountain is still a year away from taking his first swings in high school.

The 2026 college baseball prospect already knows where he's going afterward.

Fountain announced his pledge to Nebraska on Thursday morning, becoming the second in his family to lock in a scholarship offer before high school. Kale Fountain, now a sophomore for Norris, committed to Florida State the summer before his ninth-grade year.

Bryce Fountain is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound corner infield and pitching prospect. He is ranked 105th nationally in his class by Perfect Game.

"Tall and lean build with plenty of strength projection for the future, impressive build for his age," Perfect Game noted in a talent evaluation from a Kansas City showcase.

Fountain be joining Kale at Norris next year.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014
