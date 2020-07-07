Driving for 6: Earlier hoops season on the table; a roster situation worth watching for international players

We're well into the dog days of summer. Let's try and drive right through them.
1. Could changes to the college basketball schedule be on the horizon?
It seems all but a given at this point that the 2020-21 college basketball season will be altered in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And one of the NCAA's highest-ranking officials has a plan for how things could shake out.
Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, told Sports Illustrated Monday that he has proposed opening the season two weeks earlier than scheduled, and potentially moving the start of practice up as well, in order to try and get more games in before a potential shutdown late in 2020.
Currently, the first games of the 2020-21 season can be played Nov. 10, two weeks later than Gavitt's proposed start date of Oct. 27. Practice is scheduled to start Sept. 29.
"At this point it’s just a concept," Gavitt told Sports Illustrated. "But we have presented it to the conference commissioners and the oversight committees. The ball is in their court. It has some utility, adds some flexibility and options with the (academic) calendar changing, which could affect the break period."
Nebraska, like many schools around the country, has altered its fall semester in an effort to hold at least some of its classes on campus while navigating the pandemic. The semester is set to start with online-only classes on Aug. 17, with in-person classes beginning a week later.
Finals week has been moved to late November, with the last day of finals falling on Wednesday, Nov. 25 — the day before Thanksgiving.
After that, students can head home for winter break, unsure of when they might actually return. Nebraska's spring semester is scheduled to begin Jan. 11, 2021.
Currently, the Huskers are scheduled to play six nonconference games between Nov. 25, the last day of finals week for NU's modified fall semester, and Jan. 11. There would likely be four to five Big Ten games in the mix for that time frame as well, including two in mid-December.
Will universities allow their basketball teams to stay on campus for several weeks while the rest of the student body has gone home? What about travel? It could become a matter of how many games are canceled, not if they will be canceled or not.
While nothing is set in stone yet, it appears inevitable the college hoops season will see changes.
2. Something to keep an eye on regarding the NU hoops roster.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued guidelines Monday saying international college students will be forced to leave the United States or transfer to another school if their college offers classes entirely online this fall.
Under the updated guidelines, international students must take at least some of their classes in person. Nebraska is planning to begin in-person classes Aug. 24 after going online-only for the first week of the semester.
The ICE rules say new visas will not be issued to students at schools or programs that are entirely online. And even at colleges offering a mix of in-person and online courses this fall, international students will be barred from taking all their classes online.
Nearly half of Nebraska's scholarship players — six of 13 — hail from outside the United States: Shamiel Stevenson and Dalano Banton from Canada, Thorir Thorbjarnarson from Iceland, Yvan Ouedraogo from France, Lat Mayen from Australia, and Eduardo Andre from England.
Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo are still in their home countries, unable to join their teammates in Lincoln because of international travel restrictions in place due to COVID-19.
No formal rules regarding the proposed changes are yet in place, but the consequences of such regulations would of course reach far beyond just the basketball court.
In any event, Nebraska coaches and players, will be keeping a keen eye on just how things pan out with a potentially concerning situation.
3. If you were questioning just how much more length the Huskers would put on the floor this season, they provided a peek Tuesday.
Nebraska put a graphic on social media highlighting the wingspans of a few of its players.
Adding some - ʟ ᴇ ɴ ɢ ᴛ ʜ - this season.
Eduardo Andre, a 6-foot-10 freshman, and his 7-foot-4 (and a half) reach stand out, of course. The freshman already has some built-in tools to help him be a rim protector as he adjusts to the college game.
But there won't be many teams with a point guard who has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, like the one belonging to 6-foot-8 Dalano Banton. The Western Kentucky transfer, who sat out last season, will do a lot of the facilitating on Nebraska's offense, while also having the physical tools to rebound and defend multiple positions. Another sit-out transfer, 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker, came in with a 7-foot reach, and Lat Mayen (6-foot-9) checked in at just under 7 feet of wingspan.
And those are just the four players NU listed. As noted often, the Huskers will be bigger, stronger and longer across the board.
For a team that ranked dead last in the country in percentage of opponents' shots it blocked, and 351st out of 353 Division I teams in rebounding margin in Fred Hoiberg's first season, those kinds of numbers are a sight for sore eyes.
4. While staying busy on the recruiting trail, the Nebraska baseball team also found time to send much of its roster off to play summer league baseball.
Despite many collegiate summer leagues and teams shutting down for the summer, and every college program scrambling to get their players some type of summer work, the Husker baseball team was able to get more than half its roster on summer teams around the country.
A total of 27 players are playing summer ball, everywhere from Fremont and Hastings to Savannah, Georgia. That includes eight players who will be first-time Huskers when they step on campus this fall.
Nebraska coaches expect to have a roster numbering in the low 40s whenever the team returns to Haymarket Park. And after playing just 15 games in the spring, any extra work NU's players can get before coming back to Lincoln could prove valuable depending on how much, if any, leeway teams are given to practice in the fall.
5. Rex Burkhead continues to be a team player.
The former Husker running back has reportedly restructured the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots in order to free up nearly $1 million in salary cap space for the team, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
Burkhead's base salary will reportedly drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million. Burkhead will also receive a $550,000 signing bonus and can earn up to $400,000 in roster bonuses.
Burkhead played in 13 games last season, rushing for 302 yards and catching 27 passes for 279 yards.
6. The 2020 Husker football road race went off virtually this year.
The annual event, which started in 2011, raised more than $8,000 this year, which will be donated to the Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center at UNMC for pediatric brain cancer research.
About 100 runners participated in the event, running locally and posting their times to social media. Normally the run would take place near Memorial Stadium.
