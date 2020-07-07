Driving for 6: Earlier hoops season on the table; a roster situation worth watching for international players

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We're well into the dog days of summer. Let's try and drive right through them.

1. Could changes to the college basketball schedule be on the horizon?

It seems all but a given at this point that the 2020-21 college basketball season will be altered in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And one of the NCAA's highest-ranking officials has a plan for how things could shake out.

Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, told Sports Illustrated Monday that he has proposed opening the season two weeks earlier than scheduled, and potentially moving the start of practice up as well, in order to try and get more games in before a potential shutdown late in 2020.

Currently, the first games of the 2020-21 season can be played Nov. 10, two weeks later than Gavitt's proposed start date of Oct. 27. Practice is scheduled to start Sept. 29.

"At this point it’s just a concept," Gavitt told Sports Illustrated. "But we have presented it to the conference commissioners and the oversight committees. The ball is in their court. It has some utility, adds some flexibility and options with the (academic) calendar changing, which could affect the break period."