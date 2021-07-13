Drew Christo announces he's headed to Nebraska to play baseball

The Nebraska baseball team is bidding farewell to Spencer Schwellenbach, and quite possibly to its Friday ace in Cade Povich.

But Will Bolt earned a big win Tuesday morning when incoming freshman Drew Christo announced he is heading to college.

The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Christo was one of the country's top high school prospects in this year's Major League Baseball Draft.

"Wanted to say a huge thanks to all the scouts who took valued time to come and evaluate me and pursue relationships," Christo tweeted. "However, going to school is the right choice for me at this point. Thank you again! Let's work, Lincoln!"

Christo was not drafted in the opening 10 rounds of the draft. The Elkhorn standout and Journal Star boys athlete of the year made his announcement before the start of Round 11 Tuesday.

Check back later for updates to this story

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0