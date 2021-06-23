Down and out at CWS? Not Vanderbilt, which caps come-from-behind stunner on wild pitch

OMAHA — Momentum and confidence go a long way at the College World Series.
For the first 3½ innings of Wednesday night’s elimination game, Stanford had all the momentum. Facing a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning, Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin gathered his team in the dugout for a spirited conversation that clearly sparked some life in his team.
Less than five minutes later, Dominic Keegan sent a no-doubt two-run homer over the left-field bullpen that cut Stanford’s lead to 4-2. From that point on, Vanderbilt surged to a late comeback capped off by a walk-off wild pitch that gave the Commodores a 6-5 win over Stanford at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
“On paper, statistically, whether it's offense or pitching, things look a certain way,” Corbin said on Friday. “But they always seem to play out a little bit differently when you're here.”
Following a disappointing loss to North Carolina State, Corbin said his team should come into its next outing motivated and ready to go. When push came to shove, it took just one batter to shatter that illusion.
A fairly standard ground ball to third baseman Jason Gonzalez deflected off his glove for an error, and Stanford’s Eddie Park eventually scored on another error, an errant throw to second base on a double-play attempt.
Stanford’s 1-0 lead after one frame was far from insurmountable, but Vanderbilt instead dug itself even deeper into a hole with a series of misplays.
First, right-fielder Isaiah Thomas took poor angles on a pair of fly balls that may have been catchable but became doubles during the second and sixth innings. Next, starting pitcher Christian Little hung a pitch to Stanford’s best power hitter, Brock Jones, that he sent into the right-field bullpen for a 2-0 lead.
The most frustrating piece of play came in the fourth inning, when shortstop Carter Young was unable to glove a slow ground ball that likely would have led to an inning-ending double play. Instead, Stanford tacked on runs with a bases-loaded walk and a poor throw to first base from relief pitcher Nick Maldonado on an infield chopper.
After Keegan’s home run, Tate Kolwcyk and Parker Noland followed with RBI singles in the sixth inning that made it a 5-4 ballgame and knocked Stanford pitcher Quinn Matthews out of the game.
Nursing a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning, Stanford turned to ace pitcher Brendan Beck to try and kill the game off. After tossing 5 1/3 innings against NC State on Saturday, he managed five strikeouts and stranded a runner at third base in the seventh inning.
“I think we're just going to kitchen sink it on the next game, (we’ll) throw everything at them and try to match up for nine innings the best we can,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said on Monday about his pitching strategy. “… We'll use everybody.”
However, a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth resulted in the end of Stanford's season. Enrique Bradfield Jr. brought the tying run home on an RBI single before Beck sailed a pitch over his catcher’s head for the game-winning run.
After looking like its season was on the ropes, Vanderbilt moves on to face NC State at 1 p.m. on Friday, with the Commodores needing two straight wins to advance to the championship series.
“We've been in situations like this before, and we've played tough baseball and we do have a resilient group,” Corbin said on Monday. “You need to be when you come here; everything's not going to go your way.”