Down and out at CWS? Not Vanderbilt, which caps come-from-behind stunner on wild pitch

Stanford’s 1-0 lead after one frame was far from insurmountable, but Vanderbilt instead dug itself even deeper into a hole with a series of misplays.

First, right-fielder Isaiah Thomas took poor angles on a pair of fly balls that may have been catchable but became doubles during the second and sixth innings. Next, starting pitcher Christian Little hung a pitch to Stanford’s best power hitter, Brock Jones, that he sent into the right-field bullpen for a 2-0 lead.

The most frustrating piece of play came in the fourth inning, when shortstop Carter Young was unable to glove a slow ground ball that likely would have led to an inning-ending double play. Instead, Stanford tacked on runs with a bases-loaded walk and a poor throw to first base from relief pitcher Nick Maldonado on an infield chopper.

After Keegan’s home run, Tate Kolwcyk and Parker Noland followed with RBI singles in the sixth inning that made it a 5-4 ballgame and knocked Stanford pitcher Quinn Matthews out of the game.

Nursing a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning, Stanford turned to ace pitcher Brendan Beck to try and kill the game off. After tossing 5 1/3 innings against NC State on Saturday, he managed five strikeouts and stranded a runner at third base in the seventh inning.