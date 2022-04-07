Different years, different teams but plenty of parallels to last season's Rutgers series for Husker baseball

There was no way to know it at the time. But when the Nebraska baseball team hosted Rutgers 27 games into the 2021 season, the home sweep at the hands of the Scarlet Knights lit the spark on a stunning run to end the season that delivered the Huskers a Big Ten championship.

Now in 2022, Nebraska is once again 27 games into its season. The Huskers are once again hosting Rutgers. And once again a series against the Scarlet Knights could represent a pivotal point in Nebraska's season.

First pitch between the teams is set for 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska's record — 12-15 at the midway point of the season — is certainly different than the 20-7 mark NU took into last year's Rutgers series. An oft-discussed goal of hosting a regional is almost certainly out of reach, barring an unprecedented run of winning to end the season.

Things are different for the Scarlet Knights, too, who stand at 22-6 overall. Rutgers' 5-1 Big Ten record is tied for first in the league with Illinois.

Rutgers has already won one more game than it did all of last season. Nebraska has already lost one more game than it did all of last season.

And in a Big Ten Conference that appears to be weaker than it has been in recent years, piling up as many league wins as possible will go a long way toward solidifying one of the few spots the league is likely to get in the NCAA Tournament.

"You've got to show up," NU coach Will Bolt said after Nebraska's Wednesday night loss at Omaha. "I thought we gave our competitive best today. We've just got to show up and do it again Friday."

Nebraska, despite the overall record, stands just one game behind Rutgers and Illinois for first place in the Big Ten with a 4-2 league record.

This weekend's series also marks the start of a nine-game homestand for Nebraska, which will step out of league play next weekend for a series against BYU.

"Baseball is a game of failure. We're going to fail; we've just got to move on, don't worry about it, go play Rutgers," NU third baseman Max Anderson said Wednesday night.

Rutgers comes in having won seven games in a row and nine of its last 10 against a schedule that has featured 27 of 28 games against Quad 3 or Quad 4 opponents.

The Scarlet Knights' 22 wins are their most in a season since 2018. And even before this season, RU has turned into a program that is no easy out on a given weekend.

"There's been a few talks with guys that played them last year," Anderson said. "But for the most part I think that series was one to forget for everybody."

What happened after, though, was memorable. Nebraska won 12 of its final 14 games to clinch the Big Ten championship.

Perhaps no one outside of Nebraska's own locker room is talking about a championship right now, and there's plenty of baseball to be played before anything like that is even close to decided.

But Nebraska, despite its record, still has a say in things in the early portion of the conference season.

