Despite being swept by TCU, NU is 'a heck of a lot closer than where we were two weeks ago,' Bolt says

ARLINGTON — The late-inning momentum was flowing Nebraska’s way in Sunday’s Game 3 baseball matchup with No. 17 TCU.

The Huskers loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two outs, but a bang-bang call at first base didn’t go their way, allowing the Horned Frogs to complete a three-game sweep at Globe Life Field with a 5-3 win.

Nebraska reliever Emmitt Olson allowed one hit and no runs over four innings of work to keep his team in the game and draw praise for Huskers coach Will Bolt.

“I didn’t think his stuff was particularly sharp,” Bolt said. “I think the competition was pretty good though. He made a statement today. We have been searching for someone who can go out there when we score and can give us a shot to get right back in it.”

Olson entered the game with Nebraska down 4-1 in the fifth, and was able to close out the inning allowing one run that was charged to starter Dawson McCarville.

“He (Olson) kept the momentum in our dugout,” Bolt said. “He gave us a shot to have some quick innings so we can keep the momentum and have a shot there.”

The Huskers (1-6) opened the ninth with back-to-back singles from Josh Caron and pinch-hitter Garrett Anglin. Nebraska loaded the bases with two outs on an infield single by Leighton Banjoff, but TCU reliever River Ridings got Griffin Everitt to ground out for the save.

Everitt appeared to be safe on the play but no replay was available for the game. Bolt argued the call and was ejected.

Trailing 1-0, the Huskers tied the game in the third when Banjoff drove home Brice Matthews, who had doubled to open the inning, and moved the third on a sacrifice fly. Everett followed with a single but the next two hitters couldn’t come up with a hit.

Down 5-1 Nebraska scored runs in the seventh and eighth to close to within 5-3 heading to the ninth.

Matthews belted a solo home run over the left-field wall in the seventh. The Huskers added a run in the eighth when Cam Chick’s sacrifice fly scored Everitt, who singled to lead off the inning.

“We competed for nine innings,” Bolt said. “We are a heck of a lot closer than where we were two weeks ago.”

TCU broke the game open in the fifth when the Frogs (6-1) parlayed three consecutive hits to open the inning into three runs and a 5-1 lead.

The Huskers return to Arlington on Friday to play Northwestern State and Texas-Arlington. Nebraska will take on Northwestern State at 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and will play Texas-Arlington at 3 p.m. each day.

