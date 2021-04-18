Despite an off day, Husker baseball grinds out a road sweep over Penn State

The workmanlike attitude Will Bolt craves from his Nebraska baseball team came in handy on a day when the Huskers didn't have their best stuff.

Overcoming some uncharacteristic sloppiness in the field and an underwhelming day the plate, the Huskers beat Penn State 5-3 Sunday and sweep the road series against the Nittany Lions.

NU has won four games in a row, six of its last seven, and 13 of its last 15 games to improve to 18-6 and stay atop the Big Ten standings.

"We talk about how the most mentally tough team is going to win every time," Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "And it shows up on Sunday, where maybe you don't have your best bat speed; maybe your legs aren't quite as fresh. You've just got to find a way to grind through it and get it done, and I'm proud of our guys for finishing the weekend off."

Nebraska won despite committing two errors, stranding 10 runners and having a runner thrown out at the plate on a squeeze play.

That's because Penn State was even sloppier. The Nittany Lions (8-16) committed four errors, walked five, and hit a batter. Four of the walks came from Nittany Lions starter Kyle Virbitsky, who had walked just six batters all season.