Defending Big Ten champion Huskers open baseball practice with same internal message

Redshirt freshman outfielder Garrett Anglim stepped into the batter's box and ripped a line drive that smacked off a plexiglass window like a gunshot.

Husker baseball was officially back.

And while Nebraska wasn't outside on Jan. 28 — that will have to wait all the way until the 29th and another unseasonably warm winter day — the sounds inside the Alex Gordon Training Complex told the story as the Huskers got underway with preseason practice three weeks out from their season opener.

To outsiders, things might be different this year for NU, a team with the expectations that come with winning last year's Big Ten title and several notable players to replace all over the lineup.

But inside the walls, not much has changed, save for some new faces on the roster.

"It's the team aspect of it. I would say in the fall, we were probably further away — we were a collection of talent — but we've really worked hard to get the team aspect going," NU coach Will Bolt said. "So I think that's the momentum that we feel the last couple of weeks that we've been going with small group stuff; just getting the guys back together, seeing that chemistry where it's at and where it's hopefully going and just that day-to-day mindset, that urgency that it takes to be great.

"I think this team is starting to grasp that even as we head into the first full practice."

One year ago at this time, the Huskers already felt they had something special. That turned out to be true, of course, with a season that ended with a 34-14 record and a regional final appearance in addition to the Big Ten championship.

A new year brings new challenges, though, and much of fall ball and the offseason was spent getting a roster with more than a dozen newcomers to understand the effort necessary to reach those types of highs.

"You have to show up every day; you can't take days off," Bolt said. "So I think that's the thing I'm most excited about is, you've got 20 returners and about five guys that probably got that right away. Now we're closer to 30. If we can get it to 40, by the time the season starts we're in a good spot."

A few other notes from Friday:

* Pitching options: Nebraska will have to replace two-thirds of its weekend rotation, and has "about seven or eight guys" it is looking at for those roles, Bolt said.

NU is hoping to have a better feel by the end of next week where things stand on that front, a key point considering the Huskers will need four starters for its season-opening four-game series at Sam Houston State.

"We're going to have a lot of guys step up and give us a lot of big innings, and that just speaks to the talent top to bottom," senior right-hander Shay Schanaman said. "I'm real excited to see how it shakes out. We have that next man up (mentality) for our whole staff, because we have so many guys that have the ability to be great."

Gomes back: Speaking of pitching, junior right-hander Colby Gomes is back as a full-time participant in workouts after missing last season with a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder out of Millard West appears to be headed for a spot on the back end of Nebraska's bullpen, where the Huskers will need to replace Cam Wynne and Spencer Schwellenbach.

After a freshman All-America campaign in 2019, Gomes made four starts in 2020 before the season was shut down, and watched from the dugout last season while recovering from his injury.

"He looks great. He's worked really hard," Bolt said. "I mean, he's had a couple of major setbacks, and he's worked awfully hard to get back and he looks great."

* Position battles open: Being able to get outside will be a big step for a program that needs to replace all three outfielders, and a good chunk of its infield as well.

Max Anderson appears penciled in at third base, and fellow sophomore Brice Matthews is likely to slide from second base to shortstop. But there are openings at first and second, and Bolt said at least a couple of freshmen could figure into early roles.

That will all work itself out in time. But for Day One and all the days that follow, excitement is the key word.

"I sound like a broken record at times, but I'm literally just focused on winning today, and that's our team," Bolt said. "That's the point we're trying to get to is, we're as excited about this day as we are about Day No. 11 of practice when we're all ready to go play somebody else. So I'm just excited."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.