Day 1 of the NIL era sees Huskers athletes promote everything from podcasts to dog trainers

Midway through Thursday afternoon, Opendorse announced it had secured 1,000 deals for college athletes since NIL went into effect.

Turns out, the athletes announcing their first endorsements was the easy part of the process.

NU interim athletic director Garrett Klassy said on the Huskers Radio Network that because the NCAA didn't come out with its NIL guidelines until late in the day Wednesday, he and a group that included Nebraska's creative, marketing, compliance and legal teams worked until 9 p.m. finalizing the university's NIL policy.

"The old days in college athletics, you would go into the compliance office on the first day you're back for practice, and they would go through telling you what you shouldn't do on social media," Klassy said. "Now it's changed. It's a 180. Now, they show you and educate you on what you're supposed to do on social media."

Several athletes across Nebraska took to social media to take advantage of the deal announced Wednesday by Runza and Opendorse to give deals to the first 100 who opted in and promoted the restaurant's reward app. Among them were tight end Austin Allen, NU pitcher Cade Povich, and Husker basketball player Kobe Webster.