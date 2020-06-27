Cue 'The Dude': Husker baseball stays hot on the recruiting trail despite pandemic limitations

Lance Harvell has a routine.
Whenever the Nebraska baseball team lands a commit, the Huskers assistant takes to Twitter, where he posts a GIF of The Dude from the movie "The Big Lebowski" fist-pumping in his car.
That GIF has been working overtime the past few months.
Nebraska has received commitments from six players from the class of 2020 since the COVID-19 pandemic began three months ago, joining 11 players NU already had signed for the class.
The Huskers already have at least 10 commitments for the 2021 class. They have at least two for 2022, and two more for 2023.
"People always said before that recruiting never stops, and now I think with all this that has gone on, people have seen, yeah, it doesn't stop," Harvell told the Journal Star recently. "Not even a global pandemic is going to shut it down."
Harvell serves as Nebraska's recruiting coordinator in addition to his duties coaching hitters and outfielders. So while there hasn't been much baseball to coach or watch, Harvell has stayed plenty busy.
"Before, when you would watch video on a kid, whether they’d been sending it to you or you’re looking it up yourself, that was always just kind of a first step; the initial thing there to get the ball rolling. And now that’s kind of become almost the sole medium that we’re using," Harvell said of recruiting during a pandemic.
"I’ve kind of joked with some people that we kind of feel like football coaches right now because between the film that we’ve watched and the video on guys and just being on the phone nonstop."
Those phone calls have bore plenty of fruit. On one day last week, the Huskers got commitments from three players in three different recruiting classes — Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year Max Anderson joined the 2020 class after initially signing with Texas A&M; Norris' CJ Hood committed for 2021; and Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman gave his pledge for the class of 2023.
Anderson's commitment gave Nebraska 17 players in its 2020 recruiting class. In a normal year with normal roster limits, a number that might cause some people to raise some eyebrows.
#GBR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ecGfooRPQU— Coach Harv (@LanceHarvell) June 22, 2020
And while Harvell said it was never really a set plan to add so many players, it's nothing necessarily out of the ordinary. In one of Harvell's first seasons at Sam Houston State, he helped bring in a whopping 28 players in one class. That 2016 team went on to go 42-22.
"Usually, I think, with a new staff, that first year it's probably going to be a bigger recruiting class that what it's normally going to be with the numbers you're going to bring in," Harvell said. "Now, that wasn't the case here, because Coach (Darin) Erstad and the former staff had done a really good job. There were already a lot of good players here. So we didn't have to go sign 28."
And while the NCAA easing scholarship limits for next season has certainly put NU in a better position to reel in recruits, Harvell said, it's not as if the Huskers are keeping every fish they have the chance to pull into the boat.
Normally, a Division I baseball roster has a 35-player limit, with 11.7 scholarships divided among a maximum of 27 players. But for 2021, the 35-player limit was lifted, and the scholarship counter was raised from 27 to 32.
"With the roster relief this year, it is a juicy carrot to dangle out there, for sure. But you’ve got to be careful, because whatever you add, those guys, potentially, if you’re adding maybe a younger player, that guy’s still going to be here for the next two or three years potentially," Harvell said. "So when you start looking at roster management down the road, you’ve got to be really careful. It would be really easy to get backed up and have a logjam just two years from now, and now you’re kind of in a bad spot."
Nebraska feels confident, Harvell said, that it won't be in a position to have a crunched roster, at least not as crunched as some schools. The Huskers have taken players at positions of need, including a bevy of junior college prospects who will come off the roster after one or two seasons.
"It’s been important to us as a staff, and we’ve talked about it throughout this whole thing, almost three months now, and even before that — just our recruiting strategy and what it’s been long-term and everything else," Harvell said. "We’ve really stuck to making sure that we’re still getting the right guys. It’s not just anybody that wants to come here, or let’s just add them because we can. It’s, 'Let’s get the right guys in here.'"
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!