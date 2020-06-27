Cue 'The Dude': Husker baseball stays hot on the recruiting trail despite pandemic limitations

And while the NCAA easing scholarship limits for next season has certainly put NU in a better position to reel in recruits, Harvell said, it's not as if the Huskers are keeping every fish they have the chance to pull into the boat.

Normally, a Division I baseball roster has a 35-player limit, with 11.7 scholarships divided among a maximum of 27 players. But for 2021, the 35-player limit was lifted, and the scholarship counter was raised from 27 to 32.

"With the roster relief this year, it is a juicy carrot to dangle out there, for sure. But you’ve got to be careful, because whatever you add, those guys, potentially, if you’re adding maybe a younger player, that guy’s still going to be here for the next two or three years potentially," Harvell said. "So when you start looking at roster management down the road, you’ve got to be really careful. It would be really easy to get backed up and have a logjam just two years from now, and now you’re kind of in a bad spot."

Nebraska feels confident, Harvell said, that it won't be in a position to have a crunched roster, at least not as crunched as some schools. The Huskers have taken players at positions of need, including a bevy of junior college prospects who will come off the roster after one or two seasons.