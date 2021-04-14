Could a NCAA baseball regional come to Lincoln? Huskers hope so after submitting bid

"It is a different year. Usually the Saturday or Sunday before regionals start, you're figuring out who's hosting regionals," Bolt said. They're going to want to do it a little bit earlier this year, I imagine, because of the health and safety protocols that have to go into it, and not trying to get that done last minute."

Should the Huskers (15-6) continue on their current path, NU would have the record to be in the running to play at home. Nebraska last hosted a regional in 2008, beating Eastern Illinois before losing to UC Irvine and Oral Roberts. The Huskers last won a regional in 2005, when they made their last College World Series appearance.

"It would be a great atmosphere, for sure. You saw our fans this weekend (against Maryland) — we had a really nice day for all the games, and they show out," NU senior Luke Roskam said. "I think the atmosphere would be wonderful and I would obviously love to play in front of our fans in the postseason.

"But you can't really control that. We've just got to go out there and keep winning ballgames, and keep playing our game."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.