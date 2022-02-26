Command issues put Huskers 'on our heels' as Nebraska sinks to 1-5 with loss to TCU

A troubling trend continued for the Nebraska baseball team Saturday, and as a result, it lost again to No. 17 TCU.

The Huskers only got four outs from their starting pitcher as command issues cropped up again. Nebraska hitters whiffed too often and hardly generated any traffic on the bases.

Add it up, and it's an 8-3 loss to the Horned Frogs in Texas, Arlington, to drop the Big Ten preseason favorites to 1-5 on the young season.

NU starter Shay Schanaman walked the first batter he faced and TCU's Luke Boyers promptly belted a two-run homer. Schanaman issued three walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch in 1 1/3 innings, forcing NU coach Will Bolt to disperse a string of relievers to fill the void against a seasoned, nationally-ranked offense.

Seven Husker pitchers, including Schanaman, combined to walk 10 batters and hit three others.

"We were on our heels on the mound all game long," Bolt said in a postgame radio interview. "It wasn't conducive to getting off to a good start when your starter doesn't get you past the second inning."

Through the team's first two series of the season, Bolt has sounded like a coach in football or basketball, preaching about wanting his hitters to "move the ball." Instead, on Saturday, his team struck out 12 times, didn't draw a single walk and were sat down in order in five different innings.

"As old as time as this game has been around, if you cover the plate you've got a chance to hit and we don't have the plate covered very well right now," Bolt said. " ... Until we can get to that point, we're going to continue to be very inconsistent, especially against good pitching."

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth, Nebraska's Cam Chick drilled a two-run home run for the Huskers' first long ball of the season. Later, Colby Gomes hit a no-doubt solo shot in the seventh inning.

After Gomes' home run in the seventh cut TCU's lead to 6-3, the Horned Frogs responded with two runs in the home half of the inning to take a comfortable five-run lead.

TCU starter Riley Cornelio was the winning pitcher, going six strong innings (two runs, three hits, six strikeouts).

Nebraska and TCU will wrap up the three-game series at Globe Life Park at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The message from Bolt to his team?

"Tomorrow is the most important game of the year," he said. "We're not where we want to be now, not even close (but) just find a way to give our competitive best tomorrow, find a way to steal a win on the road against a really good opponent."

