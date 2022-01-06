College baseball poll season begins. Huskers are 22nd in one of them

College baseball doesn't start for another month-plus, but it is poll release season and Nebraska is likely to find a landing spot on some of them.

Perfect Game released its preseason top 25 Thursday and the Huskers are ranked 22nd. They're the only Big Ten team in the top 25.

Nebraska will look to extend the success of its 2021 campaign, which ended with a Big Ten championship and a win shy of a Super Regional berth. NU finished 34-14.

Perfect Game ranks Vanderbilt No. 1, Texas No. 2, Stanford No. 3 and LSU No. 4. TCU, an early-season opponent for the Huskers, checks in at No. 8 after finishing 41-19 last year.

More polls will be released in the coming days and weeks, including D1Baseball.com, Baseball America, NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball.

NU opens its season on Feb. 18 at Sam Houston State.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0