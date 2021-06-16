Coach Bolt 'proud' to see Schwellenbach receive latest honor, expects two-way standout to start pro career soon

WEST POINT — The general consensus was that Spencer Schwellenbach was playing his final season with Nebraska baseball.

Coach Will Bolt acknowledged that during the regular season, saying fans should enjoy watching the talented junior play in a Husker uniform because it may be his last year in Lincoln.

After recently meeting with him during an exit interview, Bolt still expects Schwellenbach to shortly begin his professional career.

“It’s pretty much a forgone conclusion that he’s going to be a pretty high draft pick,” Bolt said during a Big Red Blitz tour stop at West Point-Beemer High School. “His exit meeting was pretty much, ‘Hey, thanks for everything,’ one of those deals.”

Schwellenbach, of course, elevated his draft stock by morphing into one of the country’s top two-way players. He also was named Big Ten player of the year.

The Saginaw, Michigan, native started every game at shortstop and hit No. 3 in the lineup, ranking in the top 10 in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks. He added pitching duties for the first time since high school, and emerged as one of the nation’s top closers. He had a Big Ten-leading 10 saves, struck out 34 over 31 2/3 innings and carried a blistering 0.57 earned-run average.