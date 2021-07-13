Christo's phone was buzzing Monday, but MLB offers couldn't match his eagerness to play at Nebraska

“Seeing those two guys go in the first three rounds, especially with both of them going as pitchers, that's pretty encouraging for a guy like me,” Christo said.

The Nebraska Gatorade player of the year and 2021 Journal Star Super-State captain, Christo impressed scouts with his 95-mph fastball last summer, and many turned up with radar guns to see the Elkhorn senior pitch this spring.

Christo struck out a state-best 92 batters in 48 2/3 innings of work this season and also finished with 0.43 earned-run average. If not for the canceled 2020 spring season, Christo would have been a four-year starter at Elkhorn after joining the team immediately as a freshman.

The son of former Nebraska quarterback Monte Christo, he won a state football championship with Elkhorn in the fall. Christo has also been committed to play baseball at Nebraska since his sophomore year of high school, and he’s already on campus as part of the summer bridge program for incoming student-athletes.

In addition to his athletic conquests, Christo has always placed an emphasis on academics, too. At Elkhorn, he finished top of his class with a 4.2 grade-point average and 35 ACT, and he will be majoring in biology at Nebraska.

Deep down, Christo might have always known that he wanted to be a Husker.