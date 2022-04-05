Christo gets the start as Huskers, Omaha continue season series

Lincoln Journal Star
True freshman Drew Christo will make his second career start when the Nebraska baseball team meets Omaha for the third time this season.
The Huskers and Mavericks will pick up their season series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
NU and UNO split a two-day, home-and-home series on March 13 and 14. They'll also meet in Lincoln on April 27. The first two games of the series were added when Nebraska lost a weekend set against Long Beach State due to weather.
Christo, last year's Super-State honorary captain out of Elkhorn, is scheduled to make his first appearance since pitching an inning of relief against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on March 20.
Omaha will counter with Jackson Gordon (0-2, 6.75 ERA), who is an Omaha Skutt graduate.
The Huskers (12-14) are coming off a three-game sweep of Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. NU outscored the Buckeyes 32-13, including 27-10 over the final two games.
Omaha (11-14) won two of three games at Oral Roberts over the weekend.
Since Omaha transitioned to Division I, NU is 10-2 against the Mavericks.
Wednesday's game kick-starts 10 straight games in Nebraska for the Huskers. They'll host Big Ten-leading Rutgers beginning Friday at Haymarket Park.
