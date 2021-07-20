Childress officially back at Haymarket Park, where Bolt hopes to enhance NU's operation

If you were a time traveler from a couple of decades ago, you probably wouldn't think much has changed around the Nebraska baseball offices.

There's Renee Brinkman, the long-time team secretary, running the ship from the team headquarters at Haymarket Park. Will Bolt, Jeff Christy, and Curtis Ledbetter are still running around.

And Rob Childress is here, too.

While the names are the same, the times are different. Tuesday marked Childress's first day in his new role as director of player development for the Huskers.

"For me, my sole focus is the here and now, and being here with Will, and Jeff, and Lance (Harvell), and doing my best to help these guys in every facet I can," Childress said.

He won't have a hands-on coaching role with NU. But Childress will still be in the middle of how Nebraska operates its program. There will be a role for him in on-campus recruiting, developing scouting reports, scheduling, and all the other day-to-day responsibilities that come with trying to lift the Huskers back to the national stage.

To that end, Childress and Bolt have already discussed what Nebraska needs from an operational standpoint to help the program keep pace with the national powers.