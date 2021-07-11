Childress back with NU as director of player development. He talks about what brought him back

The Nebraska baseball team made a huge splash in the Big Ten this season, and on the recruiting trail the last two years.
Now the Huskers have done the same with their coaching staff.
In a major move, NU will hire former Texas A&M coach and Husker assistant Rob Childress as director of player development.
Childress served as the Huskers' pitching coach during the program's greatest run of success, from 1998-2005, before going on to spend 16 seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M.
"It's just something that Will (Bolt) and I have been talking about for the last month," Childress told the Journal Star on Sunday. "And it just seemed like a great opportunity for our family, and myself, and Nebraska baseball."
Childress came to Nebraska with head coach Dave Van Horn, and helped guide NU to five NCAA Tournaments and three trips to the College World Series.
After that run, Childress was hired as the coach at Texas A&M, where he went 622-336-1 and took the Aggies to a pair of College World Series. He did not have his contract renewed after the end of the recently completed 2021 season.
Current Nebraska coach Will Bolt was a captain on NU's first CWS team, and served as an assistant under Childress for seven seasons in two separate stints, first as a volunteer assistant in in 2006 and 2007, and then as the Aggies' hitting coach from 2015-2019.
In fact, all three Nebraska coaches have played for and coached with Childress.
Lance Harvell was a walk-on catcher at Texas A&M before spending the 2008 and 2009 seasons as a graduate assistant coach with the Aggies.
Jeff Christy was Nebraska's catcher on the 2005 CWS team, Childress' final year in Lincoln, before spending two years as a volunteer assistant at A&M prior to coming to Lincoln as Nebraska's pitching coach.
"All three of the guys that are coaching there have done such an amazing job in such a short period of time, and I'm very familiar with all of them, having coached them, and coached with them in some capacity over the years," Childress said. "It's just going to be very comfortable trying to fit in and fall into place and doing what I can to help."
Childress said he plans to do whatever he can to help in his second stint at Haymarket Park.
"Just serving the coaching staff there at Nebraska, and doing everything I can to pour into the players and help them as well," Childress said.
He never lost his love for the Cornhusker State, and still has family living in Lincoln.
"I'm fired up, my family's fired up, and I look forward to the opportunity to help," Childress said.
Nebraska recently wrapped up one of its best seasons in years, going 34-14, winning the Big Ten championship with a weekend to spare, and pushing No. 1 national seed Arkansas to a winner-take-all game in the Fayetteville Regional.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.