Childress back with NU as director of player development. He talks about what brought him back

In fact, all three Nebraska coaches have played for and coached with Childress.

Lance Harvell was a walk-on catcher at Texas A&M before spending the 2008 and 2009 seasons as a graduate assistant coach with the Aggies.

Jeff Christy was Nebraska's catcher on the 2005 CWS team, Childress' final year in Lincoln, before spending two years as a volunteer assistant at A&M prior to coming to Lincoln as Nebraska's pitching coach.

"All three of the guys that are coaching there have done such an amazing job in such a short period of time, and I'm very familiar with all of them, having coached them, and coached with them in some capacity over the years," Childress said. "It's just going to be very comfortable trying to fit in and fall into place and doing what I can to help."

Childress said he plans to do whatever he can to help in his second stint at Haymarket Park.

"Just serving the coaching staff there at Nebraska, and doing everything I can to pour into the players and help them as well," Childress said.

He never lost his love for the Cornhusker State, and still has family living in Lincoln.

"I'm fired up, my family's fired up, and I look forward to the opportunity to help," Childress said.