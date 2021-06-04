Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many of the players on this version of the Nebraska baseball team probably don't know about the Huskers' ghosts in the postseason, and most of them probably don't care.

But there they were Friday night at the Fayetteville Regional, those losses to Yale and Holy Cross, to Western Carolina and Oral Roberts, to Manhattan and San Francisco in previous NCAA Tournaments that have largely defined the Huskers' 15-plus years of futility on the game's biggest stage.

Northeastern was squaring up ace left-hander Cade Povich, barreling up three extra-base knocks in its first five hits and knocking the Nebraska starter out of the game with one out in the fourth inning. The Huskies led 4-0 after three innings, and a Nebraska team that has spent the entire season playing loose was starting to look awfully tight in the first base dugout at Baum Stadium.

But Cam Chick's first home run in two months and Koty Frank's near-perfect relief outing delivered Nebraska a taut, tense 8-6 victory over the Huskies in front of 2,237 vocal fans that included a large chunk of curious Arkansas supporters, and set up a Saturday night game against the No. 1 overall seed Razorbacks.