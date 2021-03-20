Cam Chick hits two homers — one 'massive,' one 'huge' — as Huskers break out to beat Iowa

Will Bolt wanted guys who would battle at the plate, and he found them Saturday.
Led by Cam Chick's two-home run day, the Nebraska baseball team broke out of its offensive malaise and hung on for a 10-8 win over Iowa to even the three-game series in Iowa City.
Chick, batting in the cleanup spot, had his first multi-hit game since Nebraska's season opener. He emphatically broke out of a 2-for-21 slump with a third-inning grand slam to stake the Huskers to a 4-0 lead.
"I said it yesterday to the guys and I really meant this, I thought everybody in the dugout yesterday was trying to will the team to victory. And we just didn’t do enough on the field to get the job done," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "Today was no different. Those guys were hanging on every pitch, they were behind their teammates, they were doing things to help us win even if they weren’t playing."
The guys in the dugout watched their teammates swat four home runs and five doubles one day after NU was held to just three singles. Chick's shot ended a stretch in which Nebraska had scored one run over its previous 22 innings, including a shutout in Friday's series opener.
And it opened the floodgates on a day when Nebraska needed all the runs it could get.
Max Anderson stepped into the batter's box after Chick and sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall to end his own 0-for-14 slump. Four batters later, Jack Steil added a two-run shot and NU had a seven-run lead.
The three-homer inning was Nebraska's first since doing the same last March against Arizona State. Chick was a part of that one, too, following Leighton Banjoff and Joe Acker's shots.
The Huskers (6-4) stretched the lead to 8-1 in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Luke Roskam, and it looked like NU would be home free with a strong bullpen behind starter Chance Hroch.
But Iowa (4-6) got the bats going on a windy day. The Hawkeyes scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth and were threatening for more before Braxton Bragg got a pair of bases-loaded strikeouts to keep NU in front 8-7.
"You look up and it's an 8-7 game in the fifth inning, and it feels like we just got out of a jam in the eighth or ninth," Bolt said. "Even though we were wobbling a little bit, we still had the lead, to come right back and answer with a two-run homer right there was huge to give us a little bit of breathing room."
Indeed, it was Chick again who provided a spark. The junior from Columbia, Missouri, swatted a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer in the top of the sixth to put Nebraska up 10-7. Chick's big shot followed Spencer Schwellenbach stretching out his own two-strike two-out hit into a double.
Chick finished the day 3-for-5 with a pair of homers, a double, and six RBIs. He also made a trio of sparkling defensive plays at second base — a diving stop of an Iowa grounder in the third inning, a tough catch of a popup on the eighth, and another stop in the ninth.
"Coming into today we wanted to put him at second base and get a couple different guys in the lineup, and he made some really big plays," Bolt said. "The two home runs were huge. The grand slam obviously was massive to get us going. Just proud of the way he performed today."
Schwellenbach went to the mound late in the game to get the final five outs, and Nebraska ended its three-game losing streak while tying its season-high for runs and putting together its first multi-run innings in nearly a week (March 14 against Ohio State).