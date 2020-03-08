Huskers change attitude and approach at the plate, close out Columbia series with a win

Will Bolt wants his hitters to find that middle ground between being too aggressive and not being aggressive at all.
They hit the fine line Sunday against Columbia.
After scuffling at the plate on Saturday afternoon against then-winless Columbia, the Nebraska baseball team put together much-better at-bats in a 12-5 series-closing win against the Lions at Haymarket Park.
Sophomore Cam Chick smacked a three-run homer on a 2-2 count to the left-field berm in the first inning and the Huskers followed with 14 more hits to take three of four games from the Lions.
“We had two home runs and they were both opposite field,” said Bolt, NU's first-year coach. “We’re just staying behind the ball better, not trying to go get the ball. I thought we were more disciplined, too.
“There’s a fine line between being too passive and being too aggressive and at times we kind of fall under both categories. Today was a good combination of being ready to hit and taking what the pitcher gave us.”
Five Huskers finished with at least two hits apiece. Chick had three, as did freshman Luke Boynton, who recorded his first RBI as a Husker in the seventh inning and drove in two more on a single in the eighth.
The Huskers (5-8) responded after they were held to six hits in a 3-2 loss in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Chick, who added a pair of singles, said the team came to the ballpark with a team attitude Sunday.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think (Saturday) we didn’t click the second game at all,” said Chick, who has a lead-teaming four homers. “Too many, I wouldn’t say selfish at-bats, but too many at-bats not sticking with the approach we should be going up with, me included. We weren’t on our game and we knew coming back that it would be a test to fight back and try to win a series, and we were able to get it done.”
Luke Roskam added a wind-aided two-run homer to left in the fifth. The Huskers also drew seven walks against the 1-6 Lions.
NU got a spark from Boynton, the freshman from Georgia, who was making his third straight start at first base. He went 5-for-9 in the series. His RBI hits Sunday came over a two-inning stretch after Columbia had pulled to within 7-5.
“When he doesn’t think, he’s a pretty good hitter,” Bolt said. “He tends to get a little too cerebral sometimes so we try to remind him that he just needs to get up there and hit.”
Boyton said those are conversations he has with NU coaches.
“All the time,” he said. “When I’m thinking up there, it just causes me to stress and tense up, and then when I’m just going up there for my teammates and being aggressive, the results will come.”
Nebraska’s offensive flare was much needed on a bullpen day for the pitching staff.
Freshman Caleb Feekin got the start and threw 2 1/3 innings (56 pitches). Six pitchers followed for the Huskers, including freshman Quinn Mason (four strikeouts in two innings) and Max Schreiber, who threw only 20 pitches in 2 1/3 innings to close the game. Feekin earned the win.
“They knew it was all hands on deck today,” Bolt said. “We basically sent the entire bullpen down early in the game knowing that were going to pretty much use everybody.”
Bolt said he didn’t know as of Sunday who will start in mid-week home against Northern Colorado. He's happy, however, to close the weekend with some momentum.
“Getting a series win here is a good start to the homestand,” Bolt said. “We needed to finish this thing off. I know it’s cliché, but we literally just need to show up and focus on that game, that day and not worry about our record is. Just compete as hard as we can that day.”
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.