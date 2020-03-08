Huskers change attitude and approach at the plate, close out Columbia series with a win

Chick, who added a pair of singles, said the team came to the ballpark with a team attitude Sunday.

“I think (Saturday) we didn’t click the second game at all,” said Chick, who has a lead-teaming four homers. “Too many, I wouldn’t say selfish at-bats, but too many at-bats not sticking with the approach we should be going up with, me included. We weren’t on our game and we knew coming back that it would be a test to fight back and try to win a series, and we were able to get it done.”

Luke Roskam added a wind-aided two-run homer to left in the fifth. The Huskers also drew seven walks against the 1-6 Lions.

NU got a spark from Boynton, the freshman from Georgia, who was making his third straight start at first base. He went 5-for-9 in the series. His RBI hits Sunday came over a two-inning stretch after Columbia had pulled to within 7-5.

“When he doesn’t think, he’s a pretty good hitter,” Bolt said. “He tends to get a little too cerebral sometimes so we try to remind him that he just needs to get up there and hit.”

Boyton said those are conversations he has with NU coaches.