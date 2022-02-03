 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chick, Everitt, Perry, Schanaman named Husker baseball captains; NU appears in another national poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 4.10

Nebraska head coach Will Bolt (left) watches the action from the dugout during a game against Maryland on April 10, 2021, at Haymarket Park.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska baseball head coach Will Bolt previews the upcoming season during a news conference on Friday.

Last season's quartet of captains helped set the tone for a Nebraska baseball season that ended up going down as one of the most successful in years.

The Huskers will now hope their newest four captains can do the same.

Seniors Cam Chick, Griffin Everitt, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman were selected as NU's captains for 2022 after a vote by the team's players, Nebraska announced Thursday.

"These four guys bring their own style of leadership to our team,” NU coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "As a group, they continue to set the high standards of our program day in and day out. These guys have proven themselves as selfless teammates and consistent hard workers in their time here and are certainly deserving of this honor."

Chick has started 99 of 106 games over the past three seasons, collecting 100 hits, 16 home runs, 13 doubles and 84 RBIs. 

Everitt, a Lincoln Southwest alum, transferred to Nebraska from Kansas City (Kansas) Community College before last season and immediately took over Nebraska's catcher spot. He had the go-ahead RBI hit against Arkansas in Nebraska's 5-3 win over Arkansas at last season's Fayetteville Regional.

Perry returned from Tommy John surgery last season and saw his role increase late in the season. The Millard South left-hander has made 12 starts over the past three seasons, going 5-1.

Grand Island's Schanaman moved into Nebraska's Sunday starter role last season and is a candidate to take over Friday night duties this year. 

Chick, Everitt, Perry and Schanaman step into the roles left behind by Spencer Schwellenbach, Mojo Hagge, Jaxon Hallmark and Joe Acker, who all moved on after leading Nebraska to a Big Ten championship and regional final appearance last season.

Huskers ranked again: The Huskers appeared in another preseason national poll Thursday.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association ranked the Huskers No. 25 in its poll of the best 35 teams in the country.

Nebraska has already appeared at 20th in Baseball America's preseason poll and at No. 22 in Perfect Game's poll.

NU is the only Big Ten team in the NCBWA's poll. Husker opponents TCU (No. 20) and Long Beach State (No. 29) are also ranked.

Nebraska opens the season two weeks from Friday with a four-game series at Sam Houston State beginning Feb. 18.

